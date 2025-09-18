Criminal If Taylor Retired Without Croke Park –Says Sparring Partner Browne

Getting called once to spar Katie Taylor is a compliment few fighters will ever experience — getting called back a second time is something Shauna Browne says proves she’s doing things right.

The Tipp favourite was drafted into the Irish Icon’s camp for the Amanda Serrano trilogy fight earlier this year, her second stint helping the undisputed star prepare for one of the biggest nights of her career.

For Browne, who provided opposition to Taylor in an Elite amateur final in 2015, the return invitation was a moment of reassurance and validation.

“Katie could have had anyone in the world, but she brought me back in. That tells me I’m doing something right,” Browne told Irish-boxing before commenting on the training rounds.

“The rounds with Katie are phenomenal. People would pay to watch them. She kept me last in sparring because she believes I get her ready for fight night. That’s something I’ll carry with me forever.”

The confidence boost has been matched by the personal encouragement Browne received from Taylor, her coach Ross Enamait, and even Katie’s mother Bridget.

“Bridget told me I’m destined to be a world champion. The support from Katie’s whole family has been unbelievable. She [Katie] tells me I’m too dangerous in the ring — that’s why no one wants to fight me!”

Now Browne has her eyes fixed on joining the two weight undisputed champion on what she hopes will be the ultimate stage — a Croke Park homecoming.

“It has to happen. It’d be criminal if Katie retired without a Croke Park homecoming. And it would be just as criminal if I’m not on that undercard. That would be full circle — from sparring her, to standing beside her, to fighting under her on Irish soil.”