Conlan Backs Crocker to steal Belfast hearts Frampton-style

Lewis Crocker [13(7)-0] will follow the path laid out by one of Ireland’s greatest, Carl Frampton to progress from the Ulster Hall to major arenas and possibly even stadiums, predicts Jamie Conlan.

Frampton topped back to back Ulster Hall bills in late 2010 beating Yuriy Voronin and Gavin Reid at the famous venue to start a long-lasting love affair with the Belfast public that helped him achieve legendary status in the process.

Conlan notes Crocker and the former two-weight world champion are different, as both people and fighters, but the boxer turned promoter, who watched a lot of ‘The Jackal’s’ journey from an undercard vantage point, believes the WBO European ranking titleholder has what it takes to build a similar following.

The Conlan Boxing boss man believes a big step to stardom will be taken when the 24-year-old tops a bill in Belfast this weekend.

“Lewis is a fighter that I believe the Belfast public will love. When the fans in the Ulster Hall hear and see the impact of his punching they’re going to want to really get behind him,” said Conlan when speaking to David Kelly of the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’m not comparing him to Carl Frampton but in the same way that Carl’s local fan base started with his shows in the Ulster Hall, we want the same to happen with Lewis.

Biggest prospect in Irish boxing, P4P biggest puncher in Irish boxing! I’m excited to see @lewiscrocker1 put on a show for Belfast this Friday night 💥🥊🐊 #VivaLaCroc https://t.co/WyD3YhsiV5 — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) November 2, 2021

“He brings raw excitement to the ring, he can punch with either hand but is still a very young professional so he has a long way to go. This is going to be a good test for him and to have it in the Ulster Hall is just great because it’s an amazing place for boxing.

“We had hoped to have him out in September but he got Covid. Thankfully that’s behind him and he will be 100 percent in November.”

Also looking to catch the eye on this weekend’s ESPN+ and IFL TV broadcast show will be Padraig McCrory, Sean McComb, Paul Ryan, James McGivern, Danny Keating and Cain Lewis.