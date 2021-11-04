Irish Title Ready Paul Ryan wants progression to match his ambition

Paul Ryan [1-0] believes he is Irish title ready right now but is happy to follow a carefully plotted course to titles.

The confident Dub believes he has the talent to compete at the top end of the domestic light middleweight and middleweight divisions but is aware that, as an ineligible one fight novice, there are steps still to be taken.

That next step along the road to success is an interesting fight at the Ulster Hall this Friday. The Pete Taylor-trained former underage standout takes on Damian Esiquabal [4(0)-6(2)], a fighter who has successful Belfast and Irish previous having upset Dominic Donegan at the Europa in September.

It’s clever matchmaking and a fight that fits Ryan’s progression model.

“I know the level I’m at. I could go for [the Irish title] now but I’ll let MTK worry about that. They’ve put the plan in place and my Job is to just show up and win on the night,” Ryan told Irish-boxing.com.

“This is a career now it’s not just showing up to fight. I want progression, every fight to get harder, move on to belts to be a national champion, European champion, and so on. I want to be moved properly, to make a real career and be a long time in it ,” he adds before suggesting he is looking forward to the chance to learn and progress on Friday’s Conlan boxing show.

“I’m looking to be tested. I’ve had a good amateur career so I’m ready to go in there with lads that are trying to win.”

This weekend’s clash is the World Junior medallist’s first as a pro in Ireland and his first in front of fans, both of which add to his excitement levels.

“My debut was in Bolton behind closed doors that was kinda weird itself, but now I’ve my friends coming my family coming to this one and it’s at the the Ulster Hall, an iconic venue.

‘It’s a big night for boxing, Belfast fans are known for being the number one fans out there.” “It’s a great card – Lewis Crocker is in a great fight, Paudie [McCrory] a good fight and Sean [McComb] is in a really good fight, and the undercard is all prospects, all young lads that I would have come up through the amateurs with so it’s great signs of development for the future as well for Irish boxing.”