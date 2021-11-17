‘I Believe in him’ – Coach Lee backs ‘new level’ Jason Quigley to become world champion

Andy Lee BELIEVES.

The coach is confident a ‘new level’ Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] will join him on the list of Irish world champions with a victory in American on Friday.

The former WBO middleweight world champion and current Quigley coach says the Donegal favourite has the ability to upset current WBO world middleweight champion, Demetrius Andrade, at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire live on DAZN.

The respected boxing figure feels Quigley will be the toughest challenger to ‘Boo Boo’s’ crown. The Kronk graduate isn’t basing that theory on flaws he has picked up from studying the talented and decorated Rhode Islander, rather the focus he has seen in the challenger and the improvements he has witnessed 30-year-old make over the last two years.

“I have every belief in him, I know he’s up against it but I’m confident,” said Lee when speaking to the Irish News.

“I believe in him and we’re going in like we’re going to win the fight – we’re going in with every intention of winning the fight. He has trained extremely hard and he has done everything right inside and outside the gym.

“He’s working on what he has to do to make the gameplan work and if he can show and pull off what he has been doing in the gym in the fight then I think he can be successful but we’re under no illusions that we’re in a hard fight.”

Lee, who won the belt that will be on the line in Manchester on Friday by beating Matt Korobov in Las Vegas back in 2014, wants his charge to impose himself and his game plan on the fight.

The Limerick man believes it important they take the Matchroom fighter out of his comfort zone.

“Jason has nothing to lose and we’ve come up with a gameplan and he’s working extremely hard – he’s doing everything he possibly can to win the fight.

“Jason will have to compete with him for every second of every round. It’s about concentration, it’s about making Andrade work and taking him out of his comfort zone. It’s about fighting the fight that Jason wants to.

“It’s ring craft, that’s what we’ve been working on – it’s not just throwing shots, it’s about dominating the fight and deciding when to fight.”