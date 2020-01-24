Closer to home – Lee Reeves returns in Newcastle next month

Not quite Ireland, but Lee Reeves [5(4)-0] certainly fights closer to home when he returns to the ring next month.

The Limerick southpaw began catching the eye across the Atlantic in the first half of last year.

Indeed, he showed his pulling power by topping a show in Canada and got American journalists talking with his victory on Michael Conlan’s St Patrick’s Day fight night in Madison Square Garden.

The undefeated 24-year-old has yet to fight close enough for a large Limerick contingent to attend, but that will change next month as Reeves fights in Newcastle on February 29.

The welterweight prospect trades leather on a #MTKFightNight at the Eagles Arena.

It’s the first time the Treaty County man will grace the ring since July of last year and his first fight since defeating Dominik Csaba Karoly in Niagra Falls.

Ideally the fighter who had five fights in the seven months prior would have had one or two more fights before the years end.

Reeves has spent time in the Ingle Gym of late and has been anything but idle – and he believes Newcastle and February 29th will be the start of a very busy 2020.

“Looks like it’s time to shake off the cobwebs and start off what’s gonna be a veyy busy year,” Reeves said on social media.



“My next fight will be on the 29th of febuary in the Eagles Arena Newcastle.

Should be a great night of boxing, looking forward to seen my Irish fans there.”