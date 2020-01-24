Underdog McCullagh ready to show Johnny Nelson and fellow doubters this teeth

Fired up Tyrone McCullagh [I4(6)-0] wants to prove Johnny Nelson and any doubters wrong by booking his place in the Golden Contract final.

The Derry fighter heads into the February 21st semi finals with criticism from Sky pundit Nelson and wider questions with regard to his awkward style ringing in his ear.

As a result White Chocolate has a chip on his shoulder, is keen to prove people wrong and expressed as much is his own unique way.

“I’ve got a bit of a chip on my shoulder. I have a few people out there I need to prove wrong and that’s part of what has motivated me through this camp. I think about going out there and silencing my doubters,” said the southpaw.

“Johnny Nelson said I don’t have any power but that’s not true – I have the first five seasons of it on DVD in my collection. Jokes aside, I have devastating power but I don’t want the knockout bonuses because I’m not greedy.”

The Derry City fighter doesn’t know which of his fellow semi finalists he will be facing next month.

The new Pete Taylor coached fighter enters the semi-final draw on February 18 alongside British champion Ryan Walsh, world title challenger Jazza Dickens and pre-tournament favourite Leigh Wood.

It’s a talented pool and though he acknowledges the excellence of his rivals, McCullagh is fully confident of defying underdog status.

“I genuinely believe that out of my three potential opponents, there’s not a lot separating them. They’re all very, very good.

“Without a doubt, whoever I get, it will be my toughest opponent to date but I’ve always said that the higher the quality of opponent, that’s when you’ll see the best ‘White Chocolate.’ You haven’t seen it yet,” he adds before predicting his greatest ever ring performance come final four time.

“On February 21, it’ll be my finest display. I know a lot of people think I’m here to make up the numbers and I don’t blame them because I’m a super-bantamweight moving up with only 14 fights against those three, who have world title fights etc.

“I’m happy to wear the tag of ‘the novice’ in this. I imagine I’ll be the underdog whoever I draw. That suits me down to the ground because it takes all the pressure off me.”

The hotly-anticipated final four collisions will take place at York Hall on February 21 alongside the super-lightweight equivalents – live on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

