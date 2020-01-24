Logo



Navigation

Watch- Jason Quigley’s knockout victory over Fernando Marin

By | on January 24, 2020 |
Headline News News Videos
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Jason Quigley prepared himself for a big 2020 with victory in LA in the early hours of this morning.

The Donegal middleweight, on the comeback trail with Andy Lee, topped a Golden Boy Thursday night bill at The Hangar venue where he scored a third-round stoppage of late replacement Fernando Marin.

Marin had replaced another Mexican, Oscar Cortez, during fight week and stood little chance against the World silver medallist who looked aggressive again following his teaming up with former champ Lee.

Dominant throughout, flurries from the Finn Valley man almost brought a stoppage in the second before Marin went down painfully from a right hand in the third and the bout was waved off.

It was the second win in quick succession following his shock loss to Tureano Johnson last summer and the Ballybofey man’s record now stands at 18(14)-1(1), with bigger, more competitive fights now on the agenda.

Quigley certainly looked further improved after second camp under Lee, take a look below:

dpg

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media