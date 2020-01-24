Watch- Jason Quigley’s knockout victory over Fernando Marin

Jason Quigley prepared himself for a big 2020 with victory in LA in the early hours of this morning.

The Donegal middleweight, on the comeback trail with Andy Lee, topped a Golden Boy Thursday night bill at The Hangar venue where he scored a third-round stoppage of late replacement Fernando Marin.

Marin had replaced another Mexican, Oscar Cortez, during fight week and stood little chance against the World silver medallist who looked aggressive again following his teaming up with former champ Lee.

Dominant throughout, flurries from the Finn Valley man almost brought a stoppage in the second before Marin went down painfully from a right hand in the third and the bout was waved off.

It was the second win in quick succession following his shock loss to Tureano Johnson last summer and the Ballybofey man’s record now stands at 18(14)-1(1), with bigger, more competitive fights now on the agenda.

Quigley certainly looked further improved after second camp under Lee, take a look below: