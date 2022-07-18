Carty Party Rolls into Belfast- Heavyweight to Make Irish Debut

It’s next stop Belfast for the Carty Party.

Thomas Carty [3(2)-0] has confirmed he will compete for the fourth time since turning over on the Return of the Mick card.

The great Dillian Whyte hope will fight a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on the stacked SSE Arena bill.

It’s the first time the Dubliner has fought in Ireland since turning over and it’s a huge chance for him to show his ticket-selling capabilities – even with such a short lead in time – and advertise his wares to a big Irish audience.

The news means there are now 12 Irish interest fights on the huge card.

The strong bill also features Tyrone McKenna v Chris Jenkins, Padraig McCrory v Marco Periban, and all-Irish clashes in James McGivern v Tony McGlynn and Colm Murphy v Ruadhan Farrell, Paddy Donovan in an interesting fight with Rohan Date defeater Tom Hill as well as appearances for Lewis Crocker, Sean McComb, Kurt Walker, Kieran Molloy, Fearghus Quinn – not to mention headliner Mick Conlan who returns versus Miguel Marriaga.