Boxing Guru Backs Cairns for World Super Stardom

Steven Cairns [2(1)-0] will become a superstar of world boxing according to a man that knows a thing or two about the sport.

Richard Schaefer, the former Golden Boy CEO, signed the Cork teen to Probellum – a new promotional outfit he is now president of – last week – and is very excited about adding the Rebel county man to the stable.

Schaefer revealed plans to develop and progress the European Schoolboy medal winner over the next 12 months and believes stardom of the super kind awaits.

“I see Steven as a very exciting long-term project, a fighter who has the potential to develop into one of the superstars of Irish and world boxing at any given time” he said of the Probellums first Irish signing.

“Naturally, we are very pleased to announce his signing and after making an impressive start to his professional career, we expect Steven to develop and progress throughout 2022 and beyond.

“Probellum has already made a big statement with some of the signings we have made, and Steven is another great addition.”

Cairns coach, Dave Coldwell is equally as excited but is also keen to point out the 19-year-old needs time to learn and develop.

“Steven is a young man who I really believe can go on to achieve big things in this sport, but at 19 it’s about developing and learning, both in the gym and during fights,” added Coldwell.

“This is why it’s important to have a promoter who shares the same vision as both myself and Steven, and Probellum fits the bill perfectly.”

The exciting young talent turned over with Coldwell last year and secured wins in Spain and Germany.

Rumour of promotional interest increased over the Christmas break, and it was last week confirmed the 19-year-old has signed to Probellum.

The move should add serious structure to the Cork fighter’s career and the backing will allow him to build at the pace that his team feels best.

The fact Probellum have bases across the world will also allow Cairns to continue his nomadic fighting existence. Rumour has him looking to build in the UK, although it’s quite possible he could join Jono Carroll and Tyrone McKenna by fighting on an Irish-influenced Probellum fight weekend in Dubai mid-March.

Speaking about the link up Cairns said: “I’m very excited to be signing with Probellum, working with Sam Jones and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills and develop as a fighter on the biggest possible platform.

“I’m looking forward to being very active over the next few years and representing my country at Probellum events across the world, with everybody in Ireland right behind me.”