Boxing family step in to help two fighters facing out of the ring health battles

The boxing family have stepped in to help two boxers currently facing fights outside the ring.

Both Jamie Doyle and Stephen McMullan are faced with health battles after recent tragedies – and fundraising efforts have been seriously stepped up to help.

Tullylish ABC boxer Doyle suffered a seizure while holidaying in Spain before Christmas. The teen was placed in a coma but has since regained consciousness and now faces a recovery journey.

A gofundme appeal has raised over £70,000 to date and New Year’s Day sea swim raised £2,000.

Tullyish ABC will now raffle gloves signed by the likes of Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Canelo and Calen Plant and donated by Tom Brown of TGB Promotions on Sunday January 30.

Heavyweight Stephen McMullan fell ill after his Ulster Elite Championship final in early December. He was taken to ICU where he stayed for five weeks. He has since taken the ‘next step of recovery’ but faces a prolonged hospital stay and recovery battle.

Donations to help McMullan can be made on Just Giving.