Ireland’s youngest pro secures ‘Don’t Blink’ fight date

Ireland’s youngest pro will continue his busy start to paid life after securing a March fight date.

Teen middleweight Liam Walsh [2-0] will fight for the first time this year in England on March 5.

The Kerry youngster fights on Carl Greaves’s ‘Don’t Blink‘ show in Newark Showgrounds against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

It’s the 18-year-old’s second visit to the venue, he beat Seamus Devlin over four in England on November 28 and returns this Spring.

Excellent line up bags of talent on this show also going out live on @fightzonetv always nice to promote in my hometown Newark and in a new venue 🥊 pic.twitter.com/wlOmkLOkHt — Carl Greaves (@CarlGreavesPro) January 18, 2022

That Devlin win came just under two months after Walsh came through a tough debut against Kristaps Zulgis on Celtic Clash 12.

Such is his age, Walsh is in no hurry to reach domestic title level but is still being kept busy.

Irish-boxing.com understands coach and manager Tony Davitt plans to keep him active over the next 12 months and will lean toward learning fights for the young middleweight prospect.