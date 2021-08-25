Boston boxing manager planning Irish talent scouting mission

Thomas O’Toole may not be the only Irish fighter shipping out to Boston in the near future.

The Galway light heavyweight has signed a professional contract with Fighter Locker in Boston and will be debuting on the U.S. East Coast in the near future.

Fighter Locker boss Ryan Roach is exited by the Celtic Eagles southpaw and intends to add more Irish boxers to his stable, with a talent-scouting trip in the pipeline.

The nephew of legendary trainer Freddie revealed to Irish-Boxing.com that “I have spoken to a few other elite fighters we will see where those conversations go. I’m hoping to get over there soon and check out some local gyms.”

Previously light middle Paul Ryan had been signed to the outfit but the Dubliner instead elected to turn pro with MTK following the onset of the pandemic, leaving O’Toole as Fighter Locker‘s sole current Irish fighter.

Roach is excited by the 2019 Elite Champion and notes how “I have been following him for the last few years, we had a few conversations and really hit it off. I knew he was the right fit.”

“I know Thomas is on the elite level. He’s a tall long southpaw with some serious power in both hands. We will move him the right way and get the right fights at the right time. He is still so young so there is no rush we will see how his body handles weight cuts and see what weight he ends up at.”

Two-weight world champion Steve Collins cut his pro boxing teeth in Boston during the 80s and many of the Celtic Warriors have been well-received in recent years.

Roach – whose uncle was also a popular fighter on the scene – believes that O’Toole will also find a fighting home in Beantown.

“Boston will receive him well,” predicts the manager. “I think the northeast is the place to be for Irish fighters.”

“They have a great following in the region and I’d love to get it back to the 80s and 90 era for Boston boxing.”

“We plan to get him some fights Stateside in late September, but also looking for something sooner in Europe that is being worked out now.