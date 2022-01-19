Bold statements, heated debate, and trumpets – WATCH highlights from today’s Conlan Wood press conference
One down one to go.
Michael Conlan traveled to Nottingham this morning for the first of two press conferences ahead of his WBA ‘regular’ world title fight with Leigh Wood.
As expected things got heated with both sides keen to get one over on the other. Bigger fireworks are expected in Belfast tomorrow as round 2 takes place at the Europa Hotel.
Watch the best of today’s action below:
🗣️ “ I have an answer for everything he does. He has a decent punch but he has slow feet and curly hair! I'll punch his head in“ – @mickconlan11 #WoodConlan— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022
🗣️ “This is everything! I know what I can do!“ – @itsLeighWood#WoodConlan— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022
THE FIRST FACE OFF 👀@itsLeighWood 👑 @mickconlan11— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022
🗣️ “I'm focused. I've been here as a young boy watching Froch, I was taking it all in because I knew my time would come!“ – @itsLeighWood#WoodConlan— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022
🗣️ "It's going to be a great atmosphere. It all comes down to this moment" – @BenDavison_ #WoodConlan— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022
🍿@mickconlan11 #WoodConlan— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022
🗣️ “Nottingham was the place to do this fight! “ – @EddieHearn #WoodConlan— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022
🗣️ “We have a tremendous night coming up on March 12!“ – @EddieHearn #WoodConlan— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022
