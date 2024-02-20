‘Big Time’ Promoters battling it out for Conor Quinn’s signature

‘The Magnificent’s’ recent magnificent form means he is set for a magnificent promotional move says Eric Donovan.

Donovan revealed big promoters are sniffing around Belfast wee man Conor Quinn and hinted a big move is in the pipeline.

Working as part of TG4’s commentary team when Quinn defeated Jemsi Kibazange at the Europa Hotel on Saturday gone, the former EU Champion shared some inside information.

The Kildare man, who worked under Mark Dunlop, Quinn’s manager, in the latter part of his career, confirmed the Belfast fight maker had shared news of promotional interest.

“There are some big-time promoters around the UK and world boxing who have a keen eye on Conor Quinn. They are in discussions and talks with Mark Dunlop and there is huge interest in him and that will only amplify after tonight’s performance,” he said.

Donovan didn’t go into specifics as to which promoters were expressing an interest but Irish-boxing.com understands it’s more than one.

Mark Dunlop has worked closely with Eddie Hearn in the past and with Matchroom looking to run regular shows in Belfast that link-up would make sense.

Not to mention potential future rivals, Jay Harris and Conor Butler trade leather for the European, British and Commonwealth titles live on Dazn, the streaming platform Matchroom works directly with this coming weekend.

Regardless, Donovan believes whoever wins the race for the 26-year-old’s signature will be able to boast to adding one of Ireland’s best prospects to their books.

“He is already ranked top 70 in the world after only nine fights and he is in a division that isn’t overly populated, he gets brought in to spar with Sunny Edwards a former unified world champion because he’s that good. He is looking better every time I watch him fight. Everything about him, how relaxed, how composed and the belief he has in himself.

“In my opinion, he is one of the most exciting fighters in Ireland at the moment and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for him.

He has all the tools you need and at only 26-year-olds I think we are in for one hell of a ride watching his career unfold.”