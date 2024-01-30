It took him a long time to get it off but Myles Casey has finally ditched the vest.

Rumour the Limerick fighter was set to join the paid ranks has been doing the rounds for the last two years, and increased each of the many times he was seen in a pro ring sparring.

The transition was made official today as he signed terms with Ian Gaughran and IGB.

The southpaw makes fellow Limerick men Graham McCormack and Jamie Morrissey managerial stablemates and joins a team that includes Dave Ryan, Katelynn Phelan, Ruadhan Farrell and Peter Carr.

Confirming the news online, Casey said: It’s been a wile coming but it’s a done deal with me and Ian Gaughran.I can finally say I am a professional boxer. I can’t wiat to get back in the the ring and do what I do beat, fight. Fight news coming soon.”

Before a National Elite prelim defeat to Jordan Smith in January of 2023, the Treaty county fighter hadn’t been seen in the ring since he lost in the 2020 National Elite semi-finals to Barry McReynolds in late 2019.

The 2015 National Elite champion and the first-ever Irish fighter to win a European Games fight had been exploring pro options since that time and has finally found a setup he feels will suit.

Casey has been sparring all over Ireland and the UK in recent years and had been in Camp Katie Taylor ahead of the Amanda Serrano classic.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about that sparring at the time Wille ‘Big Bang’ Casey’s younger brother claimed that sparring was a confidence as well as a profile boost.

“It’s good for the profile. I have everyone texting me and ringing me, people I don’t even know. Everyone wants to know how it’s going and I’m delighted to be helping out in such a big fight.”

“It’s also nice that Katie thought enough of me to ask me to come spar her. That’s good for your confidence. Some people over here didn’t know me before I came over and to hear them say ‘now we know why you asked him to spar’ is good.”