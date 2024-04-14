Another GOLD as Kyla Doyle adds to Irish delight in Croatia

Kyla Doyle hit the high notes in Porec as the Whitechurch welterweight blasted her way to European gold.

No sooner had Ava Henry shot to the top of the 60kgs podium than Doyle was swiftly rewriting the roll of honour again.

Doyle overcame Amalia Tugui from Romania in the 66kgs decider at the European Youth Championships in Croatia to land Ireland’s 12th gold in these championships.

Doyle leapt for sheer delight after being announced the winner, but only after a bout review that went 5-2 in her favour.

Tugui, a World Junior silver and European Junior bronze medallist, was willing to trade with Doyle.

The Romanian’s gum shield visited the canvas with little more than 10 seconds gone in the bout.

Doyle tested the kidneys of Tugui with a vicious body shot in the first.

Doyle continued with the ferocious opening and the Irish puncher was 10-9 ahead on four cards, with the Israeli judge giving Tugui the nod.

Doyle had defeated Dilara Sak from Turkey and Annamaria De Giomo from Italy to seal a place on the podium and a ticket to the final.

Tugui applied big pressure at the outset of the second, which the Romania won on three cards.

Doyle attempted to keep her opponent at distance in a sometimes scrappy affair.

The big shots continued to unload from Doyle’s fists in the final round and she quickly followed team-mate and Irish co-captain Henry onto the podium’s top step.

Doyle now joins Henry and Ireland’s previous European Youth champs Cathal O’Grady, Jason Quigley, Gary Cully, Michael Nevin, Amy Broadhurst, Daina Moorehouse, Niamh Fay, Bobbi Flood, Dearbhla Tinnelly and Cliona Darcy on an illustrious list.