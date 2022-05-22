And The New – Connor Coyle wins career enhancing title d

Conor Coyle claimed the career-enhancing NABA middleweight title after a hard fought battle in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night.

The Derry fighter defeated Antonio Todd by split decision over 10 rounds after a fight of two halves.

Coyle started well and was comfortably outing boxing the Atlanta native at a packed Caribe Royale, however the American, who came in the fight on the back of an upset win over WBC ranked Hugo ‘the Boss’ Centeno Jr, closed the space down the stretch and put himself in victory contention.

As it was Coyle did enough and took what looked a deserved 97-93, 96-94, 94-96 split decision win.

It’s a win that should move the Commonwealth Games medal winner onto the next level.

“It was a great fight. Todd was very awkward. He’s a difficult fighter and it was a very tough fight. We just go on from here and go back to the gym and work on the little mistakes we made but I’m happy enough with the performance. I’m just excited to get back in and do it again,” Coyle said after the fight.

“I knew I was out boxing him in most of the rounds. I knew I had the points advantage. We weren’t really looking for the knockout so it was about getting the timing and working off the jab and just boxing and moving and I think that was working so we just stuck to the gameplan.

“If I saw him hurt I would’ve taken him out but as I say he was very awkward the way he was slipping and the way he moved so a round of applause for Todd. It was a very good fight.”

Asked what was next for him, Coyle confidently declared he would continue working towards a world title shot.

“You’re definitely going to see Connor the Kid Coyle become world champion. That was 50 percent of what I can do, if even. I’m a much, much better fighter. Each time we’re in the camp we just get better and better. I’m excited to keep progressing and moving towards that world title.”

The win moves Coyle to 16-0 with seven knockouts, Todd slips to 13-6.