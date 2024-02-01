Amy Broadhurst still holds an Olympic dream and assures she isn’t turning professional just yet.

Having ruled the 63kg world in 2022, the legend of Louth endured a difficult 2023 through injury and subsequently losing her place as Ireland’s number 1 66kg fighter.

With the reinvigorated Grainne Walsh being afforded the chance to qualify for Paris 2024 next month, rumour suggested Broadhurst was considering her pro options.

Talk of a pro move increased when it emerged the World, European and Commonewealth gold medal winner won’t be traveling to the Strandja tournament with Team Ireland this weekend.

However, the southpaw all-rounder revealed she isn’t making the trip due to injury and was more emphatic when confirming she wasn’t turning over.

Broadhurst made it clear she still holds Olympic ambitions and as a result will stay amateur.

Speaking online she said: “Unfortunately I won’t be travelling to Bulgaria tomorrow with Team Ireland like I had planned. While I was out running this week I done my ankle and damaged ligaments. Since the European Games last June I’ve been struggling with a shoulder injury that ruled me out of competitions towards the end of 2023 and just as things were looking positive with that injury, the ankle goes.

“It’s been mentally a very difficult 6-8 months for me inside and outside of boxing.

“I’ve struggled to find myself in a routine that has benefited me & every time it seemed things were on the right road a long came another barrier. In 2022 I dominated Europe & the world to 1 year later been irrelevant and forgotten about in a world where I know I belong.

“There’s been talk that I’m going pro but I can assure that’s not the case. My goal is still the Olympic Games. All I ask to the people who support me is to be patient because I’ll get there in the end.

“One thing about me is I always bounce back and this time I’ll bounce back harder than ever not just for myself but to the people who at the moment are happy I’m in this position. I always come back.”

It’s understood Broadhurst has had offers from interested pro parties and her relationship with Katie Taylor would suggest she may eventually team up with Brian Peters. However, it’s unsure whether the Dundalk native’s Olympic declaration extends beyond Paris and if she will hang around for another cycle if she doesn’t qualify this time around.