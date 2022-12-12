Amanda Serrano Agrees to Croke Park Katie Taylor Rematch

Croke Park and a massive Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] homecoming is closer to happening than ever before.

Jake Paul has confirmed Amanda Serrano [43(30)-2(0)-1] has agreed to rematch Irish Icon and to come to Croke Park to challenge the undisputed lightweight champion in 2023.

A massive homecoming has been touted ever since the pair fought in Madison Square Garden in New York last year.

It initially looked like a GAA Headquarters hosted fight night would happen last summer but seven-weight world champion Serrano decided to pursue undisputed options of her own before repeating the ‘greatest female fight of all time’.

Team Taylor were still keen for her to top a stadium fight night this year but promoter Eddie Hearn has been honest about wanting the New York based Puerto Rican to be involved to ensure an 80,000 sell-out.

As a result, the Irish Icon went onto fight Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal at the Wembley Arena, while Serrano beat Sarah Mahfoud in December to remain on undisputed featherweight course.

Speaking after her most recent win, Taylor and Hearn declared Croke Park had to be next and positive Croke Park vibes have been emanating from the camp over the last few months.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

It appears a big step toward one of the biggest sporting events ever to come to Ireland has now been taken as Jake Paul confirmed Serrano has agreed to come to Ireland.

The influencer-turned-fighter and MVP frontman confirmed that an agreement has been made for a fight in Dublin, and it is expected to take place in April or May of next year.

Paul revealed that talks have been ongoing with Taylor’s promoter Eddie Hearn and his Matchroom team.

“Me and MVP are negotiating with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom to get [Amanda Serrano] the fights she deserves,” Paul tweeted.

“Amanda’s priority is to be the 1st undisputed Puerto Rican champ. If and when she achieves that, she’s agreed to go to Ireland to fight Katie Taylor in front of 80,000 Irish fans.”

Serrano could achieve that undisputed goal early next year as she is expected to fight WBA champion Eric Cruz in her bid to complete the featherweight set.

Hearn also spoke about positive negotiations recently and said he’d like to promote Serrano’s undisputed fight and tie it into a Taylor deal.

“We’re in negotiations with Nakisa and MVP (Most Valuable Promotions),” Hearn confirmed to BoxingScene.com.

“Obviously, our priority is to make the rematch with Katie Taylor. At the same time, we’d like to do a two-fight deal with them. There’s a massive opportunity for Serrano to fight Cruz and then Taylor in the big rematch.

“For Serrano to become undisputed at 126 and then fight Katie again for the undisputed at 135 at Croke Park in Dublin, it would make that rematch even bigger if you can imagine that.”