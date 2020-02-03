Aaron Gethins targets Irish title Sligo homecoming

When Aaron Gethins [4-0] is Irish title ready he will be ready to go home.

Since the 20-year-old turned over in December of 2018 there have been talks of a show in his native Sligo – and the amount of tickets he sold for his Mayo hosted debut suggest it would be a success.

The fact Gethins manager, Leonard Gunning is also from the Yeats County and the recent success of the regional show makes it all the more likely.

However, Gethins, who has previously promised a Sligo sellout, doesn’t want to go home for just any fight.

The Stephen ‘Block’ Reynolds trained fighter wants to win an Irish title in his first Sligo bout. A BUI Celtic title may suffice, but the welterweight wants the green strap to be on the line come homecoming time.

“Hopefully we go to Sligo at the end of the year, but I want to go home in a title fight. So I need the six at least, maybe the eight so I can fight for an Irish title. That’s the plan anyway. I’d love to fight for the Irish title in Sligo,” Gethins told Irish-boxing.com.

Gethins was speaking after registering a fourth successive victory. The southpaw outpointed Eligio Palacios on the Celtic Clash 10 card to increase his winning start.

The Sligo fighter is expecting to progress to six rounds next time out and believes the Spain based Nicaraguan was perfect in terms of preparing him for a rounds upgrade.

“My next fight is going to be a six rounder, so I have to pick up the work rate,” he adds.

“I am only 20 so there is plenty of time. Four fights already at this age isn’t bad and that opponent was great if I am going to move up to six next time.

“He is a good experienced journey man and he was tough. He has a lot of rounds in the bag and you have to respect that. I just kept my distance and boxed. I got four rounds and won comfortable. He caught me with a shot in the last round, but I’ll learn from that too.

“I just need to keep practicing and practicing keeping my distance and not blowing out. That kind of happened my last fight so I learnt from that and kept my distance and picked my shots. I didn’t go looking to knock him out.”