Bob Arum wants to make McGregor versus Pound for Pound star Crawford

Bob Arum has suggested a crossover super-fight between Conor McGregor and Terence Crawford taking place in the very near future.

The Top Rank boss yesterday state he wanted to see McGregor in against the pound for pound star.

Since his UFC return last Saturday night the former Crumlin amateur has been linked with a return to boxing.

‘The Notorious’ has had no issuing added fuel to the flames and a boxing bout does look likely.

However, the MMA superstar has been linked with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, fighters beyond their best.

Arum, who promotes Michael Conlan and Carl Frampton would rather see McGregor in with a current pound for pound #10 operator and called for the Dubliner to fight his charge.

The veteran promoter also suggested the pair could fight in both codes considering Crawford has a wrestling background.

“You see Conor McGregor talking about Mayweather and talking about Pacquiao, Arum told Talkboxing Podcast.

“I’d love to have Crawford fight Conor McGregor, once MMA rules, and once boxing rules.

I think Crawford has a wrestling background, and he wouldn’t be averse to fighting McGregor with MMA and UFC rules, he revealed.“

‘Bud’ has been dubbed the boogeyman of the 147-pound division, but a fight with a superstar like McGregor would certainly boost the profile of the 32-year-old.

Mcgregor has added greatly to speculation about his return to boxing after his 40 second knockout of Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone last weekend at UFC 246.

‘The Notorious’ announced he always knew a return to boxing was on the cards and made the switch back to Crumlin Boxing Club his camp.

Numerous names have been thrown into the mix including Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, and now three-division world champion Terence Crawford.

Mayweather has re-lit the fire for the rematch posting a fight poster of the rematch just minutes after Mcgregor secured his victory in Las Vegas.

Paddy Power has released prices on McGregor’s next opponent but a boxer is not the favorite to take him on next.

This possibly means we could have to wait until late this year or early next year to see McGregor step back into the ring.

Jorge Masvidal is the odds on favorite to take on the Irish superstar. But McGregor spoke about his potential return to boxing in the post-fight press conference for UFC 246.

“I would love that Floyd rematch. For what was in front of me I thought I done very well and with some slight adjustments I’d have done even better, I feel now I could take that victory.

The Manny Pacquiao, talks have been ongoing.”

“For me, an aspiration of mine now also is to win a boxing world title.

“I think that would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I look to achieve in the future and something I will achieve.

“I’m back with my boxing coaches at Crumlin Boxing Club where I learned to throw a punch.

“They’ve sat me down on my punches, we’ve cleaned up some things and I’m feeling really confident in my boxing abilities.

“It’d be an honor to come back into boxing.