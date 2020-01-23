Logo



How to watch Jason Quigley vs Fernando Marin. What time?

By | on January 23, 2020 |
Headline News News
Jason Quigley becomes only the second Irish fighter to trade leather in 2020 when he returns to the ring in the early hours of Friday morning [Irish time].

The Donegal native takes on late replacement Fernando Marin at the Hangar at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.

The fight tops a Golden Boy Promotions bill and will be broadcast on various platforms.

Streaming service DAZN, who work with Golden Boy and Matchroom will broadcast the fight and indeed the card.

DAZN is currently unavailable in Ireland, but fans here can watch the entire card on Facebook via the he Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

RingTv,com and Pluto TV’s Fight Channel are other options when it comes to consuming the clash.

Coverage of the card begins at 3am Irish time with Quigley expected through the ropes between 4am and 5.

Golden Boy Quigley weighed in at 164.4 pounds yesterday while Fernando Marin weighed in at 162.2 pounds for their ten-round main event.

The Andy Lee trained fighter is hoping for his second straight win in as many months following his first career defeat, a ninth round stoppage against Tureano Johnson last July. The 28-year-old stopped Abraham Cordero in three rounds at the same building on Dec. 5 and is hoping a win tonight will move him back toward world title contention.

Marin of Calvillo, Mexico is coming off a third round KO loss to Serhii Bohachuk in a junior middleweight fight last July.

Photo credit Tom Hogan

