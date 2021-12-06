12 Fights of Christmas – A breakdown of a frantic festive weekend

Irish boxing enters a frantic festive period this weekend.

Christmas comes a little over two weeks early for Irish boxing fans as 12 Irish fighters trade leather over three action-packed days.

There is undisputed world title action, world youth title fights, debuts, and more spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The action is also spread around the world with fights in Dubai, America, Kazakhstan, and Brittian over a manic few days.

There is also the Ulster Championships and the National Boy and Girl 1 and 2 Championships to look forward to, but pro-action begins on Friday and in Crystal Palace to be exact.

FRIDAY

Aaron McKenna and Stevie McKenna challenge for world youth titles on a Channel 5 Broadcast while Brett McGinty returns to six round action on the same Hennessy promoted card. ‘The Silencer’ fights Carlos Gallego [8(6)-1] for the WBC world youth title while ‘The Hitman’ fights Aziz Quartey [19(18)-5(1)] for the IBF equivalent.

Later on Friday night LA based Cork prospect, Callum Walsh makes his debut. The Freddie Roach trained light-middleweight will start his career on

Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello, California on a card topped by undefeated American prospect Adrian Corona.

The bill is part of the Hollywood Fight Nights series promoted by major U.S. player Tom Loeffler who is said to have been impressed by young Walsh. The 20-year-old is down to fight Earl Henry [0-4(2)-1]

SATURDAY

Seven Irish fighters take to the ring across four cards on Saturday. Undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] puts her collection of world titles on the line against Firuza Sharipova [14(8)-1] at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] has a night of firsts on the same card. The Belfast fighter makes his DAZN and Matchroom debut in his first title fight, competing against Noe Larios Jr [14(6)-0] for the vacant WBA International title.

A Probellum card in Dubai also plays host to two Irish interest fights. World title hopeful Jono Carroll [20(5)-2(0)-1] fights Brazilian Aelio Mesquita [10(8)-5(4)-1] over eight rounds on a bill that plays host to Rohan Date’s first fight since March of 2020. Waterford’s Date [12(9)-0-1] fights Kelvin Dotel [14(7)-5] at the Coca Cola Arena.

Steven Ward is another in exotic destination action on Saturday. The Quietman Quietman’ travels to Almaty Kazakhstan to fight the two-time World amateur Championship silver medal winner Kamshybek Kunkabayev [3(3)-0].

Irish World Championship medal winner Joe Ward [5(2)-1(1)] wraps up a busy pro year on the same night but in New York.

The West Meath fighter takes of Britton Norwood [10-3-1] at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

SUNDAY

It doesn’t end there, as Sunday also plays host to fights. Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] and Dominic Donegan [5(2)-2(0)] appear in as intriguing a set of four-rounders as you are likely to see.

Cavan’s Donegan will be looking to end a horrible 2021, a year he lost twice in, with victory. Indeed, there is a must win element to his fight with Dale Arrowsmith [3(1)-52(5)-1]. Kerry’s Cronin will be looking to put his name on the lips of fans who have been talking about Robbie Burke, Jamie Morrissey and John Carpenter in recent months by performing against Ryan Hibert [2(1)-17(3)].