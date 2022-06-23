1-0 Graham McCormack ahead of Dominic Donegan showdown?

Graham McCormack [7(1)-1(0)] believes he has won the mind games battle.

The Limerick fighter settles his differences with Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)-1] in an eagerly anticipated middleweight Celtic title fight in Belfast on Saturday – and McCormack claims he’s spent the build-up in his rival’s head.

The previously vocal Cavan side of the fight has taken a vow of media silence leading into the grudge match, electing against discussing the Summer Brawl bill topper.

It’s thought ‘The Bomb’ wanted to focus solely on the fight and block out any outside noise.

However, ‘G-Train’ claims that, although Donegan isn’t talking he is watching everything and stalking his social media, which is proof enough for him that he has won the pre-fight head game.

“He’s still texting me on Instagram and commenting on social media. Come on now, I’m in his head” McCormack told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m 100 percent in his head,” he adds before being pushed on what that means for the fight.

“I don’t know how that affects the fight. All I know is, I know what I have to do to win Saturday night.”

On the other hand, the Shaun Kelly-trained fighter suggests he doesn’t have to concern himself with the Tony Davitt-mentored fighter at all.

“He’s not in my head I don’t care what he does Saturday. When I do what I need to do whatever he does won’t trump what I can do. If perform at 100 percent and he performs at 100 percent I win the fight.”

Like most, McCormack wasn’t able to put a finger on when the beef started he just knows how it was marinated.

The Ian Gaughran-managed southpaw wasn’t happy with the Ulster fighter dropping his name regularly and warns he hasn’t forgotten some of the insults that came his way.

“He called me out about a thousand times and then he said there was this title and that title and I’d be a fool not to take the fight and this that and the other. There was no fight at the time, it was sh!t talk. There was no fight, no title no nothing.

“He said a lot of things about me over the last couple of years I didn’t forget that.”

In fairness, the quick-witted southpaw has had a few things to say himself as the pair verbally sparred, playing a key role in developing a unique grudge fight fans wanted to see settled.

It will be settled on Saturday and, once it is, that will be that promises McCormack. In fact, he claims the fight apart he has no issue with arch boxing nemesis.

“I don’t hate him. I’m cool, calm and collected. He has said a few things about me over the last few years we’ll what he has to say on Saturday night. But, outside of boxing, I’ve nothing against the guy. I want to make that clear. He is just someone in my way right now. Right now I’ve no respect for him. Once the fight is over I’ll shake his hand and I’ll have respect for him.”

“Right now it’s me or him and it’s going to be me.”