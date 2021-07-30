“You’re such a child!” – McGuigan slams “fool” Carl Frampton for McCarthy move

Team Tommy McCarthy having taken shithousery to the next level.

Carl Frampton will accompany the European Champion to the ring ahead of his eagerly anticipated triple crown clash with Chris Billam-Smith and Irish-Boxing.com understands actually will populate his corner alongside Pete Taylor during the clash.

It means recently retired Irish fight legend, Frampton, will be in the ring with former coach Shane McGuigan, who now coaches ‘The Gentleman’ for the first time since he suffered defeat to Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in 2017.

It’s cheeky, it’s a bit WWE, it’s next level mind games, and it will prove great TV before a fight many believe will steal the show even gloves off.

Frampton is Essex and in the fight hotel, in fact he has already bumped into his former trainer and informed him he will be in McCarthy’s corner tomorrow – with McGuigan responded derisively.

The former two-weight world champion had McGuigan in his corner for his biggest successes and was previously very close to the respected coach and his family.

They pair have since been on oppossitte sides of a very public fall=out between Cyclone, The McGuigans and ‘The Jackal’, a parting of the ways that led to both parties taking legal proceedings against the other.

The parties settled out of court late last year but the bad blood seems to remain. In fact, such is the dislike Frampton holds for his old coach and his former employers that he would love any chance to get one over on them.

The Belfast favourite, a close friend of ‘The Mac Attack’ requested a spit bucket roll when the fight was first announced and it seems he will have a part to play in the Fight Camp proceedings.