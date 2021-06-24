Why Boxing? – Combat Veteran Dylan Wilson explains code switch

If it involves fighting, Dylan Wilson has tried it – and having tested the waters in all the combat seas he has decided to permanently set sail on a boxing career.

Wilson is one of two Clondalkin fighters to debut on Celtic Clash 11 this Saturday, trading leather against a yet to be confirmed opponent on a stacked Boxing Ireland bill.

The bout will be the 24-year-old’s first-ever boxing fight but he comes to the ring recommended by none other than Irish boxing legend Kenneth Egan and with stacks of combat experience.

While the sweet science is Wilson’s latest fight venture, it’s one he feels he stands out in and one he feels gives him the best opportunity when it comes to being a paid fighter.

“I always dreamed of becoming a professional athlete in some discipline of combat sport, having such big respect and interest in boxing it seems to be where I’m enjoying and shining the most,” Wilson told Irish-Boxing.com ahead of his debut.

Explaining how he found and transitioned into boxing Wilson added that “while kickboxing I always attended some boxing and Muay Thai classes to upskill and improve my hands for competing.”

“After 10 plus years of kickboxing, I decided to go full time with my boxing training about a year ago, as the competing side of it interested me far more and was something new and exciting for me.”

The Clondalkin native, who trains out of the Ultimate Fitness Gym in Walkinstown, and joins the likes of Stephen McAfee and Jamie Morrissey as Boxing Ireland promoted code converts, also detailed his extensive combat past.

“I’ve been part of a kickboxing or sport karate club since I was young and with well over 10 years’ experience, it seems to be my primary combat background.”

Speaking about Wilson when he first turned over Egan explained how “I have seen talent in him. His background is kickboxing but he has displayed some really promising boxing attributes. He wants to step into the boxing game. I am going to give him a dig out and see where it’s going to take us. There is talent there and with the right guidance and education we can take him on steady.”