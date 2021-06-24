‘Till Kingdom Come – Kevin Cronin keeping big plans under wraps

Fast-fingered boxing tease Kevin Cronin [3(2)-0] has decided to remain tight-lipped when it comes derby fights and a historic Kerry fight night.

The light heavyweight prospect has been vaguely hinting that big fights are just around the corner on social media, as well as teasing a Kerry fight night is in the pipeline.

Those well equipped at deciphering cryptic clues have interpreted the social media posts to mean Cronin will fight Robbie Burke in Dublin in November or December before headlining a bill in his home county at the start of the next year if successful.

Cronin won’t comment beyond laughing at suggestions he has been teasing the public.

“Yeah I have, haven’t I?” he said denying Irish-Boxing.com any gossip.

“No comment.”

It fairness to ‘The Kingdom Warrior’, he has a decent excuse for avoiding questions about happenings down the road.

The 25-year-old fights for the fourth time as a pro on Celtic Clash 11 in Alicante on Saturday night – and deliberately won’t look past the test that awaits.

“I haven’t had a sit down [with Boxing Ireland] to talk future opponents, as we’ve been talking about other things and trying not to overlook my next opponent, so talk anything is set in stone for later this year and so is just a rumour,” adds the fighter who has been linked to Burke, Jamie Morrissey, and Taylor McGoldrick.

“I’m sure all these fights will eventually happen, whether this year or next, but you can only beat what’s in front of you, so for now I’m only looking at this fight. I will say I think I’m in the driving seat, I’m active, winning, I have the six-rounder and get over my opponent on Saturday night and I’ll be getting an eight-rounder in, so I will most definitely be the one with the experience when whatever fight comes come.”

“But, again, as of right now, I haven’t spoken about any future opponents yet.”

Cronin’s opponent has yet to be officially confirmed but he has been informed of whose next and is expecting a solid enough test.

“I just got a chance today to have a look at my opponent and he seems like he’s a solid enough guy. I won’t take him out very easy, so, look, I’ll be happy to get four learning rounds and get the win.”

“I’m really excited to get in the ring this weekend, especially that it’s getting close, at this stage I’m used to traveling away from home to fight but at least I’ll have a day or two in the Sun this time.”

Cronin populates a stacked Boxing Ireland card on Saturday and by the way he is talking his fight may be one fans won’t want to miss.

The Jonathan Lewins-trained fighter says he may finally let loose on a pro foe.

“I predict a very dominant display with a new selection of shots. If this guy leaves openings I will take full advantage. My last fight I moved around and boxed and did it well so now it’s time to get experience in something new. I’ve been very humble and respectful towards my opponents to date, even in the ring, so maybe I might be a bit more spiteful with my shots, sit in there, and show that I can unload when I want to.”