Whizz Kid Walsh wants to keep it tough

Liam Walsh [3-0] doesn’t want to waste time just because he has plenty of it.

As a fresh faced 18-year-old professional, Walsh is under no pressure to progress and can move at his own pace.

Ireland’s second youngest pro – Cain Lewis is a few months younger – is in such a position he can learn on the job without having to take any risks of note.

However, that hasn’t stopped him taking relatively tough fights since turning over last year.

The Kerry middle fought the game Kristaps Zulgis in his opening bout and has followed it up with two more quickfire wins – and Walsh points out that is not something he expects to change despite the fact he has signed a three year deal with Carl Greaves.

The teen suggests his father has pushed for tests and is adamant complacency can’t be allowed set in, explaining how “we had the opportunity to come over to the UK and fight on Carl’s Show in November through the sponsorship link with Jordan Road Surfacing. We have built a really strong relationship.”

“Yes, absolutely,” he responds when asked if it was a deliberate ploy to test him early.

“This is the influence from my Dad, who wants to challenge me and ensure my potential is maximized without complacency.

“It’s what keeps me focussed and ambitious to keep pushing each level and on to the next. My last fight was extremely tough, but that was what we anticipated. I stuck to the game plan, executed with control in each round.

“I learnt a lot which I will carry through to future fights – It was a brilliant experience to be on a strong card.”

Speaking on his link up with English fight-maker Greaves, Walsh noted how “with a three year managerial contract, it will be a great platform to develop as a young professional boxer.”

“It is a chance to fight more frequently, with good exposure on some strong UK and also Irish shows. His knowledge, experience, and personality will be extremely valuable.”