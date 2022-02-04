Which are some of the most impressive Campobet bonuses that people can use while betting on boxing?

The fact that people bet on sports is not surprising, considering the fact that the online betting industry is flourishing. Even though horse racing and football are some of the preferred alternatives, people interested in iGaming can punt on a wide array of things, such as cricket, eSports, tennis, volleyball, and boxing. The latter has been increasing in popularity recently because some of the most advanced online bookmakers finally started offering more markets and high odds.

In addition to those things, some online bookmakers, such as Campobet, allow their clients to access a wide range of promotions. Thanks to the experienced iGaming fans at Nostrabet, the Campobet promotional code could be found here, and when used, it will give people the chance to avail themselves of several offers. Not all of them can be used by those interested in boxing, but there are a few options that stand out, so let’s check them out.

The first deposit bonus

One of the things that people notice after creating an account is that Campobet offers an interesting welcome proposal. Those who like sports and want to use the site’s sportsbook will have the opportunity to double their initial transaction. To take advantage of it, they need to sign up and make a deposit of at least 20 EUR.

In most cases, the maximum amount you can get from the welcome promotion is 100 EUR. However, customers from Finland, Germany, Switzerland, and Norway can get up to 200 EUR. Needless to say, this amount of money is more than enough to wager on some of the hottest boxing events in the world. Campobet is one of the few online betting sites where you will find various boxing matches to bet on. Interestingly, some of them provide more markets than usual, which is also a plus.

Remember that you have to choose a boxing market where the odds are 1.50 or greater. This won’t be as difficult as it seems because Campobet offers some of the best odds for boxing events. Once you wager your initial deposit, the bonus amount has to be used on options whose odds are at least 2.00.

The weekly reload

Boxing fans who haven’t used this online betting platform yet will be more than happy with the welcome promotion. However, those who read the Campobet bonus code review from Nostrabet and haven’t signed up yet won’t be able to utilize this proposal. Thankfully, this iGaming operator has a special reward for its boxing fans because it provides them with a weekly reload promotion.

Similar to other reload bonuses, punters who like boxing and want to put this promo to the test will need to make a deposit. In this case, Campobet requires its users to add a minimum of 20 EUR to their accounts using one of the payment options.

Following the successful transactions, people who like boxing have to choose one of the matches and stake on a market whose odds are 1.5 or greater. Online bettors from Germany have to wager their deposit and bonus at least six times, whereas people from other countries must adhere to an 8x rollover requirement. After the initial wagering of your deposit, Campobet requires clients to stake on single events whose odds are 2.0 or greater or multi bets with odds of 1.5.