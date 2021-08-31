‘We actually want the big fights’ – Katie Taylor Believes Women Fighters are More Willing to Take Risks

The female of the boxing species is bolder than the male when it comes to matchmaking suggests Katie Taylor [18(6)-0].

The undisputed lightweight star believes the women in the sport are more likely to take on riskier fights than their male counterparts.

The world champion actually makes a more routine defence of her four belts against former featherweight world champion Jennifer Han at the Emerald Headingly Stadium in Leeds this Saturday.

However, the Bray native, who fulfills mandatory obligations this weekend before a return ‘mega’ action against the likes of Jessica McCaskill or Amanda Serrano later in the year or in the Spring of 2022, has been involved in some classics against the biggest names available – and has pushed for fights with those of note she has yet to fight.

It’s a best fight the best approach that she believes is prevalent among her fellow female fighters and an approach the Olympic champion suggests has really elevated female fighting.

“The women are definitely more inclined to take a few more risks and actually go in and take the bigger fights. I love that about the female fighters. We actually want the big fights. We’re willing and able to actually step in the ring and fight all of these other champions,” Taylor said.

Taking the big fights has lead Taylor to undisputed lightweight status and top of the female pound for pound list. The Wicklow fighter’s approach, talent, and willingness to trade leather has also helped revolutionize female boxing.

It’s a policy she plans to keep. In fact, she is determined as ever to continue to make history and keep a hold of her titles for as long as possible.

“I think the last 12 months have been fantastic for me personally. I’m still sitting here as the Undisputed Champion, 18-0 with some fantastic performances and some amazing fights under my belt.

“The fights I’ve been in have elevated women’s boxing to another level. This is the pinnacle of professional boxing – holding all of the belts, that’s what everyone in professional boxing wants to do. Everyone’s dream is to become the Undisputed Champion.

“I’m going to try my best to hold on to every one of those belts for as long as I can. This is what I’m in the sport for. I want to make history, I want to be a World Champion and I want to hold all of the belts – I’m all in.”