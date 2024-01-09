Headline NewsLatestNewsPro NewsTop News of The Day

VENUE CHANGE – Lewis Crocker’s Jose Felix test moves to legendary Belfast venue

The legendary Ulster Hall venue is the new home for Lewis Crocker’s big test.

The Croc was initially scheduled to fight Jose Felix Jr at the New Forged Sports Complex on January 27 but the clash looks set to be moved to a venue more synonymous with boxing.

The entire Matchroom and Conlan boxing card will now take place in the extremely picturesque and atmospheric Ulster Hall.

Irish-boxing.com understands the move is not ticket sales related – although it means a slightly reduced capacity – the show was on course to be a sellout regardless. It’s a TV-related decision with the Ulster Hall more suitable for the DAZN cameras and production.

Colm McGuigan of IFL TV confirmed the move rumours online today.

Regardless of venue the 26-year-old is out to make a statement against the man who handed Naas lightweight hope Gary Cully his first loss in the professional ranks earlier this year.

“I’m delighted to be back out so soon,” said Crocker. “December 2nd was my coming out party and a real special night for me, it showed I belong in big nights here in Belfast. Now it’s about building on the back of that.

“Thanks to Matchroom and my manager Jamie Conlan for working on this and getting me back so quick. Jose Felix showed how dangerous he is last time out in Dublin so I know how tough this can be.”

‘The Croc’, who picked up four wins from four fights in 2023, is unbeaten since making his professional debut at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall back in 2017 – and the much fancied ‘star in the making’ is hoping for an active 2024 as he looks to build towards further title opportunities in the competitive 147lbs division.

Sinaloa’s Felix is well-known amongst Irish fight fans following his stunning upset win over Cully on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s first meeting with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin back in May – and the 31-year-old nicknamed ‘Josesito’ is looking to make it two wins in a row against Irish opposition. He also shared the ring with Crocker’s last foe, McKenna, going to war with the entertainer at the Feile in 2021.

Also appearing on the card are Tommy McCarthy in a big fight with Chevan Clarke, Sean McComb, potentially against Anthony Yigit and Paddy Donovan.

