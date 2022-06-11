Valdimir Belujsky returns in Legacy fight

Vladimir Belujsky [12(8)-4(1)-1] will look to return to winning ways next month.

The Cork puncher fights for the first time since his defeat to Jack Cullen live on DAZN in April.

‘Big Bad Vlad takes on a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent in a six round contest on July 15.

The bout will play out on a card promoted by Mike Perez’s promoters Legacy and is topped by super middleweight Uwel Hernandez.

The Historische Stadthalle, Wuppertal, Nordrhein-Westfalen, hosted bout will be ‘Big Bad Vlad’s’ third in Germany.

The Slovak Rebel lost to former European title challenger Cullen on a Matchroom card last time out, he will be looking for a return to winning ways before scouting for another chance to cause an upset on the road.