Undefeated American KO artist next for Callum Walsh

Callum Walsh [5(4)-0] will face a fellow KO lover when he kicks off 2022 for Irish boxing.

The Cork prospect, who has made his love for an early night clear, fights for the first time next year on top of a UFC Fight Pass bill, in LA on January 27.

The underage European Championship medal winner steps up in number of rounds and in level of opponent on the 360 Promotions show.

Walsh, who stopped Delen Parsley, an American with a solid amateur background in early November, starts 2023 against an undefeated American with an eye catching knockout ratio.

The Freddie Roach trained, Dana White fancied prospect will fight Jimmie Stickland [10(8)-0] over 8 rounds of top of the Tom Loeffler bill.

Strickland comes to the ring without ever having tasted defeat and with an impressive eight knockouts from 10 wins. The 34-year-old returns to America to fight for the first time since 2019, having fought six times consecutively in Mexico.

All six of his fights south of the border finished inside the distance and in his favour. The Texan hasn’t any names of real note on his record and Walsh and his team will be confident of victory. However, the eight rounder still represents a big step up and affords him the chance to make a mini statement early in the year.

‘King’ Walsh has made an impressive start to his pro career with five wins and four knockout wins to his name since turning over in December of 2021.