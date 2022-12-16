Ulster Elite Championship Final Results

15 Ulster Elite amateur titles were won last night.

The famous Ulster Championship finals fight night played out at the Guildhall in Derry with a host of fighters from the province celebrating success.

Carly McNaul won the most eagerly anticipated fight of the night, defeating her Commonwealth team mate Nicole Clyde in the 52kg decider. Blaine Dobbins won the fight of the night defeating reigning champion Clepson Dos Santos to end a five year ring sabbatical with 51kg title success.

Another fighter ending long period out of the ring in these championships was Stephen Broadhurst, who got up off the floor to win the 86kg title.

Ulster Elite finals results

51kg: Blaine Dobbins (St Joseph’s) 5-0 Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

52kg: Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road) 3-2 Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

60kg: Lee McKee (Star) 3-2 Teo Alin (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg: John Paul Hale (Star) 4-1 Anthony Malanaphy (Erne)

67kg: Cahir Gormley (Illies) 2-3 Barry McReynolds (Holy Trinity)

71kg: Eoghan Quinn (St John’s) 0-5 Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity)

80kg: Sean Donaghy (St Canice’s) 5-0 Rory Kinney (Scorpion)

86kg: Conor Maguire (Dockers) loss RSC2 v Stephen Broadhurst (St Bronagh’s)

92+kg: Willie John McCartan (Gilford) 5-0 Thomas Maughan (Cavan)

Walkovers: Padraig Downey (St John Bosco, 48kg); Nicole Meli (Immaculata, 54kg); Dylan Eagleson (St Paul’s, 54kg); Paddy McShane (Letterkenny, 57kg); Tiarnan Mayse (Two Castles, 75kg); Tom Seaton (Ormeau Road, 92kg)

Photo credit Belfast Boxers