Tyson Fury has a message for ‘little brother’ Paddy Donovan ahead of Feile Fight

Paddy Donovan [6(4)-0] has the backing of none other than heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury going into his Feile Fight Night encouther.

The last man to win the Irish heavyweight title and the reigning WBC champion of the world went online to wish ‘The Real Deal’, backing him to become a world champion in the process.

Fury and the 22-year-old Irish talent are stablemates of sorts, considering the Limerick native is trained by Andy Lee, who is part of Fury’s coaching set-up.

Indeed, Donovan spent some time in Fury’s camp ahead of his world title victory over Deontay Wilder and he obviously impressed the heavyweight star.

The Andy Lee trained southpaw takes on Argentine Jose Luis Castillo on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny tonight and told Irish-boxing he was ready to put on a show.

“I’m here to seize this opportunity with both hands, I’ll leave a big statement,” he said.

“I’m really excited to be fighting on this platform and that ESPN are showing the fights globally. Millions of fans could potentially tune in and that’s where I wanna be, showing the world that I’m going to be next Irish boxing superstar.”

Donovan was ringside for the last Feile Fight Night and reveled in the noise and excitement of the night. Two Summers later and he is ready to experience it from a different vantage point. The Andy Lee trained talent is looking forward to being the recipient of support rather than doing the supporting.

“It was an incredible night,” he continues. “The last time I was at the Feile was an unbelievable night of boxing, personally I have never seen anything like that night.

“The Irish fans are the best in the world and they showed why that night. Now l’m really excited that they will be cheering for me.”

Donovan isn’t the first Limerick fighter Fury has complimented, he also previously took a shine to Lee Reeves, labeling him ‘super sexy’ after watching the Treaty county man secure victory on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s last New York St Patrick’s Day fight night.

After seeing Reeves’ in action he declared “he’s fast, talented and super sexy.”

“Actually, he reminds me of someone – me! Looks like Ireland has a new boxing star.”



