Tyrone McKenna will delight in denying ‘quitter’ Davies a golden Top Rank contract

By | on April 7, 2020 |
Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1] claims preventing Ohara Davies [21(16)-2(1)] from securing a big contract with a big promoter will be as sweet as bringing his own career to the next level.

It’s a straight shootout for a five fight six figure contract believed to be with Top Rank when the pair meet in the Golden Contract final.

Having sparred verbally with the Londoner for up to four years now ‘The Mighty Celt’ finally gets to settle his difference with Davies – and is afforded the opportunity on a big stage with a lot at stake.

The Belfast southpaw is adamant that platform and those stakes will make settling the grudge all the more the sweeter.

“For me to knock him out and stop him from getting a massive contract is going to be very sweet,” McKenna said before reflecting on the ‘beef’.

“I’m just excited to get in there and exploit him and put an end to four years of beef. Ohara loves to talk a good game. I don’t think he even knows what he’s talking about half the time. He’s said he’s going to knock me out. He’s been saying I’m a bum for years.”

Davies goes into the decider as bookies favourite and with a reputation as a puncher. McKenna argues he will has the chin to take ‘Two Tanks’ best and wonders if his final foe will have what it takes to stick in there when things get tough.

Indeed, the Pete Taylor trained fighter claims he will break Davies heart and prevent him from seeing the final bell.

“We all know I like to block with my face sometimes, so I do think he will catch me. He is going to hit me with the hardest punch he can throw, it’s going to land flush on my face. I’m going to smile at him, call him on and I’m going to break his heart. We all know the man quits when the going gets tough.

“We have two different mentalities in the game. When it gets tough for me, I wave people on, I laugh in their faces. He takes a knee and quits. That’s the difference and that’s going to show on the night in the final. I believe I’m going to stop him.”



