Two-time European schoolboy medalists to make out of the blue debut at the FEILE

Jonny Stapleton ,

Up and until 5pm this evening Cain Lynch was an emerging young talent with the potential to make a Paris 2024 push.

By 5:01 he was a pro fighter who just secured one of the most sought-after slots in recent Irish boxing history.

It was today confirmed the teen operator has turned over and will debut as early as August 6 and the Feile.

Indeed, Lewis will make his pro bow on the eagerly anticipated Falls Park hosted fight night, which means the prospect’s first introduction to paid fighting comes outdoors in a purpose-built stadium and on the undercard of the eagerly anticipated All Irish world level bout between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny.

Conlan Boxing confirmed the news on social media tonight when they were announcing changes to the card.

Speaking on social media himself Dubliner Lewis said: “Delighted to announce that I am making my professional debut August 6th on the biggest boxing show in Ireland since 2018. I had a great amateur career, now it’s time to move in with the big boys. Big thanks to my coach Ballymun Boxing Club, Vernon Carroll for all the hard work put in. Now it’s time to rock.”

Lewis is a product of the Ballymun Boxing club and has represented Ireland on the international stage, indeed he claimed bronze in both the 2016 and 2017 European Schoolboy Championships. It appears he will be trained by Vernon Carroll, the father of super featherweight world title challenger Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll.

