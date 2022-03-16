Two out of three ain’t bad – Breslin and Fay progress to Euro Quarters
It was a case of two out of three ain’t bad for Irish boxers in Croatia today.
Team Ireland recorded two wins on day four of the European U22 Championships, with both Zara Breslin and Niamh Fay moving to within one win of a medal.
At 57kg Zara Breslin put in a dominant performance against Hungary’s Beata Varga, and came away with a unanimous decision win.
The Tramore fighter won through to the quarter finals of the prestigious contest and will box for bronze at the very least on Friday.
Niamh Fay recorded a victory over her Ukrainian opposition to move within three goods rounds of a medal.
Decisive, unanimous decision win for #TeamIreland's Zara Breslin over Beata Varga of Hungary at the European U22 Championships this evening. pic.twitter.com/QbZ9mtTBcO— IABA (@IABABOXING) March 16, 2022
Ireland’s 54 kg representative will fight Finland’s Jonna Hakkarainen for a place in the semi finals.
It wasn’t to be for 48kg Nicole Clyde today, who opened proceedings in Ring A’s first bout.
Clyde lost out to Nichole Durikova of Slovakia via split decision.
The Team Ireland squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley