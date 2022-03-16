Amateur Headline News News 

Two out of three ain’t bad – Breslin and Fay progress to Euro Quarters

It was a case of two out of three ain’t bad for Irish boxers in Croatia today.

Team Ireland recorded two wins on day four of the European U22 Championships, with both Zara Breslin and Niamh Fay moving to within one win of a medal.

At 57kg Zara Breslin put in a dominant performance against Hungary’s Beata Varga, and came away with a unanimous decision win.

The Tramore fighter won through to the quarter finals of the prestigious contest and will box for bronze at the very least on Friday.

Niamh Fay recorded a victory over her Ukrainian opposition to move within three goods rounds of a medal.

Ireland’s 54 kg representative will fight Finland’s Jonna Hakkarainen for a place in the semi finals.

It wasn’t to be for 48kg Nicole Clyde today, who opened proceedings in Ring A’s first bout.

Clyde lost out to Nichole Durikova of Slovakia via split decision.

The Team Ireland squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley

