European Championship win for Eugene McKeever

Eugene McKeever got his European Championships campaign off to the perfect start on Saturday.

The Holy Family, Drogheda fighter was the only Irish fighter in action on Day 3 of the tournament and ensured his hand was raised.

The light middleweight claimed a split decision win after a keenly contest clash with Pland’s Poland’s Matesuz Daniel Urban in Belgrade.

The judges scored the bout 29:28; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 29:28 in favour of McKeever.

The win was Ireland’s second in the tournament after Adam Hession also progressed past the first preliminary round.

Jack Marley and McKeever’s clubmate Ricky Nesbitt both lost in the first round.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

