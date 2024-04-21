European Championship win for Eugene McKeever
Eugene McKeever got his European Championships campaign off to the perfect start on Saturday.
The Holy Family, Drogheda fighter was the only Irish fighter in action on Day 3 of the tournament and ensured his hand was raised.
The light middleweight claimed a split decision win after a keenly contest clash with Pland’s Poland’s Matesuz Daniel Urban in Belgrade.
The judges scored the bout 29:28; 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 29:28 in favour of McKeever.
The win was Ireland’s second in the tournament after Adam Hession also progressed past the first preliminary round.
Jack Marley and McKeever’s clubmate Ricky Nesbitt both lost in the first round.
Team
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast
60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin
66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim
71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin
Draws are available here