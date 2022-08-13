Two more European Schools Championship Wins for Ireland

Team Ireland have recorded two wins on day two of the European Schools Championship, in Turkey

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, after his opening day win, met Poland’s Jackub Marcinow in bout 8 of the afternoon session, and came away with his second 5-0 win of the competition.

Lochlainn Beagan opened his account at 42kg in bout 6 of the evening session, against Italy’s Aramini Massimiliano. He progresses by way of a 3-2 split decision. Ten bouts later, Team Co-Captain, John (Maher) Donoghue fought second bout of the competition, against Ukraine’s Vladislav Zheleznov. He lost out on 3-2 split.

51kg Donna McCarthy took on Italy’s Filarida Estella in bout 4 of the afternoon session, and won’t progress on the narrowest of margins, a 3-2 split. 54kg Robyn Carlisle met home boxer, Ozkan Sila in bout 7 of the same session, and put in a brave performance – the decision went to Turkey. Team Co-Captain, Cassie Mae Henderson, contesting at 60kg, boxed England’s Lexi Walker in bout 11, and leaves the tournament following a 5-0 decision in favour of her opponent. In the first bout of the evening session, 64kg Alannah Kenny met Moldova’s Xenia Coronciuc, and the UD went to the Moldovan boxer.

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Danial Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey

Coaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald

R&J: Mal Scott