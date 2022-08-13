Two more European Schools Championship Wins for Ireland
Team Ireland have recorded two wins on day two of the European Schools Championship, in Turkey
50kg Brandon Geoghegan, after his opening day win, met Poland’s Jackub Marcinow in bout 8 of the afternoon session, and came away with his second 5-0 win of the competition.
Lochlainn Beagan opened his account at 42kg in bout 6 of the evening session, against Italy’s Aramini Massimiliano. He progresses by way of a 3-2 split decision. Ten bouts later, Team Co-Captain, John (Maher) Donoghue fought second bout of the competition, against Ukraine’s Vladislav Zheleznov. He lost out on 3-2 split.
51kg Donna McCarthy took on Italy’s Filarida Estella in bout 4 of the afternoon session, and won’t progress on the narrowest of margins, a 3-2 split. 54kg Robyn Carlisle met home boxer, Ozkan Sila in bout 7 of the same session, and put in a brave performance – the decision went to Turkey. Team Co-Captain, Cassie Mae Henderson, contesting at 60kg, boxed England’s Lexi Walker in bout 11, and leaves the tournament following a 5-0 decision in favour of her opponent. In the first bout of the evening session, 64kg Alannah Kenny met Moldova’s Xenia Coronciuc, and the UD went to the Moldovan boxer.
Team Ireland Squad:
34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath
40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.
44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork
46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare
48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford
51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork
54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin
57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin
60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain
64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary
70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath
37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford
42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.
44kg Danial Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath
46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry
48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath
50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin
52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny
54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare
57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.
60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois
63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin
66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin
70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick
75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway
80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork
90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim
Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey
Coaches
Amanda Spencer
Lynn McEnery
Brian Barry
Jeff Fitzgerald
R&J: Mal Scott