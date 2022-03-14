Two Defeats on European U/22 Championships Opening Day

Team Ireland are still looking for their first 2022 European U/22 Championship win after two defeats on the opening day of the competition.

Two Irish boxers were between the ropes in Poreč, Croatia on Sunday and both young competitors suffered defeat.

Light welterweight, James “Shamie” McDonagh took on World No. 2, Kerem Ozmen of Turkey – the 4-0 decision went to the Turkish boxer.

The second Team Ireland boxer in action today was light middleweight, Darragh Gilroy, who contested against Hungary’s Istvan Gerzsenyi. This time the unanimous decision was in favour of the Hungarian boxer.

Just one Team Ireland boxer will box on day two of the tournament. Welterweight, Barry O’Connor, will box out of the red corner when he meets Aljaz Sircelj of Slovakia in bout 3 of Ring A’s afternoon session.

The squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley