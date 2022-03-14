Two Defeats on European U/22 Championships Opening Day
Team Ireland are still looking for their first 2022 European U/22 Championship win after two defeats on the opening day of the competition.
Two Irish boxers were between the ropes in Poreč, Croatia on Sunday and both young competitors suffered defeat.
Light welterweight, James “Shamie” McDonagh took on World No. 2, Kerem Ozmen of Turkey – the 4-0 decision went to the Turkish boxer.
The second Team Ireland boxer in action today was light middleweight, Darragh Gilroy, who contested against Hungary’s Istvan Gerzsenyi. This time the unanimous decision was in favour of the Hungarian boxer.
Just one Team Ireland boxer will box on day two of the tournament. Welterweight, Barry O’Connor, will box out of the red corner when he meets Aljaz Sircelj of Slovakia in bout 3 of Ring A’s afternoon session.
The squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley