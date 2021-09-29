IABA launch ‘HI GARDA’ Initiative

The IABA launched a new initiative last week alongside An Garda Síochána.

The ‘Hi Garda’ initiative, which is scheduled to continue through October 2021, will see community Gardaí visiting their local boxing clubs to engage and interact with members. It is hoped the new programme will help to further strengthen the long-established relationships between the Gardaí and local boxing clubs

In a statement released by the IABA said:



“The IABA and An Garda Síochána enjoy a rich and proud history, dating all the way back to the inception of the association in 1911. In the 1920s, General Eoin O’Duffy placed a great importance on the sport of boxing within An Garda Síochána, seeing it as a means of introducing Gardaí into their local communities as they assisted in the establishment of boxing clubs throughout the country. It was this work that laid the foundations for the enduring relationship which continues to flourish to this very day.



“The IABA are proud to boast a large number of Gardai amongst its members through its history which include some well-known names such as such Willie “Boy” Murphy, Dick Hearns and Jim Brannigan along with more recent members such as Niall Kennedy, Olympian Adam Nolan as well as Paris 2024 hopeful Christina Desmond. The IABA also counts the Garda Boxing Club as one of its affiliated units.



“Last Friday 24th September, local Community Gardaí visited Celtic Eagles boxing club in Galway to begin the ‘Hi Garda’ initiative. The IABA would like to thank Pawel Popko and all the club members who were in attendance on the night and also give a special mention to Garda Joe Hirst and Garda Muiris Quinn for helping to facilitate this event (pictures attached). The IABA would encourage all clubs to engage in the ‘Hi Garda’ initiative by contacting their local Garda stations and inviting community Gardaí to pay a visit to the club. Clubs are encouraged to send pictures relating to the Hi Garda initiative to info@iaba.ie.”