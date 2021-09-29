Robert Burke tells fans to ‘Expect Fireworks’ ahead of Jamie Morrissey derby

Robert Burke [2(1)-0] says he didn’t have to think twice about agreeing to a potential ‘fireworks’ fight with Jamie Morrissey [1(1)-0] in Belfast this weekend.

It was revealed late last night that the Dublin and Limerick fighters would trade leather in an out-of-the-blue mouthwatering all Irish fight on Celtic Clash 12.

It’s a brave move by both to agree to such a scrap just days out from the Devenish hosted bill. Burke admits as much but the Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter is determined to focus on ‘massive reward’ rather than the risks.

“The offer came in yesterday [Tuesday]. Stephen Sharpe gave me the offer an me and my team said yes,” he says quite matter of fact when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a big risk for the both of us. We are both unbeaten and Saturday that will change, one of us won’t be able to say that anymore but with taking big risks comes big reward.”

Considering the short lead-in time that reward won’t be financial, with neither having time to take and sell extra tickets. Saturday will be more about position and pride. The winner may be able to lay claim to being the best of the emerging super middle and light heavyweight names – he will certainly have the best win on his record – and will take a huge step toward a domestic title shot.

It’s not an ideal frame time wise but it’s the kind of opportunity the Kilmore fighter has always assured he wouldn’t turn down.

“There wasn’t much thinking about it, to be honest,” he continues.

“I was talking to you earlier in the year and said if these fights come I’ll be ready for the opportunity. So I’m taking the fight I’m ready for a good fight.”

Burke says although it has come earlier than expected a fight with the Shaun Kelly trained fighter was always inevitable.

“I didn’t think this fight would have happened with just five days’ notice. Especially this one but I definitely knew it would happen eventually. Jamie called me out after my fight in Spain so we were always going to fight.”

Despite having the Muay Thai graduate in his sights for some time, Burke hasn’t done much Morrissey homework and won’t cram any study in between now and Saturday.

“I don’t know much about Jamie and I won’t be looking into him. I’m focused on myself, giving a good performance, and will listen to what my team has to say.”

One thing Burke can predict is fireworks ahead of a fight that didn’t exist as recently as Tuesday but could be in the Fight of the Year frame by Saturday night.

“Jamie is a good boxer and comes to fight so expect fireworks from us both,” he adds.

In truth, the Boxing Ireland derby came about because both struggled to get separate opponents for Celtic Clash 12 and their bravery to accept the fight. The plan was originaly to explore a fight in Dublin on Celtic Clash 13 but necessity has pushed things forward, much to the excitement of those who have tickets and Burke it seems.

Indeed the Boxing Ireland fighter hopes other fighters follow his and Morrissey’s lead and we see more of the kind of fights that could breathe real life into the domestic scene.

“I’m excited about this fight these are the fights people want to see hopefully it’s the start of something good in Irish boxing.”