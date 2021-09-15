TV Details Confirmed For National Elite Championships

TG4 will broadcast the National Elite Championships from the first round right through to finals night.

The Irish language station will air the Finals on TV and will broadcast action from the two rounds previous via their youtube channel.

The IABA confirmed as much in a statement released today. TG4 have proved a friend to boxing in recent times airing three pro fight nights and broadcasting the National Elites in recent years.

Below is the confirmation statement from the IABA:

Competitive boxing returns to the National Stadium for the first time in over a year and a half this Friday 17th, with the return of the IABA’s blue ribbon event, the National Elite Championships. After a trying and turbulent period for boxing and our members, this news is a most welcome step towards a full return to Irelands most successful Olympic sport.

There is an undeniable scene of delight and hope radiating throughout the organisation in anticipation of this year’s event. While this year’s Elite Championships will not feature spectators, the IABA are delighted to announce that our television partners TG4 will be covering all contests including the preliminary bouts. TG4 will be live streaming all preliminary bouts on their YouTube channel which will be available free of charge. Links to the preliminary contests will be made available to our members on the IABA website and social media platforms. Elite finals night will be shown live on TG4 on Saturday the 2nd of October. This year’s Championships will feature a number of Ireland’s Olympic heroes, along with some of the sports up and coming future stars.

CEO Fergal Carruth said “After the hugely successful summer for our team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, it is fantastic to be once again able to host, top level Elite boxing in the home of Irish boxing, our own National stadium. The IABA are delighted to be in a position to stage this indoor event and afford many of our upcoming hopefuls for future Olympic Games an opportunity to get back into long-anticipated competitive action. The last 18 months have been particularly difficult on these young emerging athletes who will feature in this competition and indeed our boxing clubs as a whole. We are very thankful to our Central council, staff team and Return to sport expert group for their assistance in the planning of this event, our long-term sponsors O’Neill’s for their continued support to the sport of boxing in this country and to TG4 for once again broadcasting the event both by live stream and television”.

On another positive note, the IABA are thrilled to announce that from next Monday 20th September, affiliated clubs who have successfully completed the Covid-19 return to boxing process, can return to full contact indoor training. Updated protocols will be made available to members through the IABA’s website this Friday 17th.