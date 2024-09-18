Top Tips For Choosing The Right Size Boxing Glove: A Beginner’s Guide to Proper Fitd

Choosing the right size boxing gloves is super important – without the right size, you’ll be at risk of injury and perform much worse in the ring.

Your weight, hand size, and intended use are key factors in determining the ideal glove size for you, and in this guide we’ll explore everything you need to know about choosing the right size boxing glove.

Let’s jump into it.

Understanding Boxing Glove Sizes

Boxing glove sizes are typically measured in ounces (oz) and range from 6 to 24 oz.

The proper size depends on a lot of personal factors like your hand size and personal preferences, and you should always try out a few different sizes to see what suits you best.

In general though, measuring your hand and choosing a glove to fit that size is the best idea.

Measure Your Hand for the Perfect Fit

To find your ideal glove size, measure the circumference of your dominant hand just below the knuckles.

Use a flexible tape measure and wrap it around your hand, the measurement will give you an indication of what size glove you need:

15-18cm = Small Gloves

18-20cm = Medium gloves

20-22cm = Large Gloves

22cm+ = Extra Large Gloves

If you’re on the limit of a glove size, trying different brands in a larger size can help you figure out if you need to make the switch or not.

Body Weight Approach

Your body weight plays a significant role in determining the appropriate glove size for training and sparring. Here’s a general guide:

Under 55 kg: 10-12 oz gloves

55-68 kg: 12-14 oz gloves

68-82 kg: 14-16 oz gloves

Over 82 kg: 16-18 oz gloves

For bag work and pad training, you might opt for slightly lighter gloves. However, for sparring, it’s best to use heavier gloves (14 oz or more) to provide better protection for both you and your partner.

The Role of Hand Wraps

Hand wraps are an essential part of your boxing gear and affect how your gloves fit.

They provide additional support and protection for your wrists and knuckles.

When measuring your hand for gloves, it’s best to do so whilst wearing hand wraps.

Wraps typically add about 1-2 cm to your hand circumference.

You should always wear hand wraps during training and sparring sessions, they not only improve glove fit but also significantly reduce the risk of hand injuries.

Selecting Your Boxing Gloves for Different Training Types

Choosing the right gloves for each type of boxing training is crucial for your performance, safety, and comfort. Different activities require specific glove features to maximise their effectiveness.

Bag Gloves for Heavy Bag Work

For heavy bag training, you need gloves that offer plenty of padding and support for your wrists.

Bag gloves typically range from 12 to 16 oz, depending on your body weight and punching power. A 14 oz glove is often seen as a good all-rounder for this type of training.

Look for gloves with dense foam padding to absorb shock and protect your hands during repetitive strikes. Leather or high-quality synthetic materials are ideal for durability.

Some bag gloves have a grip bar inside to help maintain proper fist formation.

Sparring Gloves for Partner Training

When sparring, your gloves should prioritise your partner’s safety whilst still offering protection for your hands.

Sparring gloves are typically heavier than bag gloves, ranging from 14 to 18 oz.

Choose gloves with softer padding to cushion the impact on your sparring partner. Look for models with extra padding around the knuckle area.

Many sparring gloves feature hook-and-loop closures for easy on-and-off between rounds.

Competition Gloves for the Ring

Competition gloves are regulated by boxing organisations and are in a league of their own.

They must meet specific weight and design criteria set out by the boxing federation, and they will be checked before bouts to ensure they are up to the code.

These gloves are typically lighter than training gloves. For professionals, they are usually 8 or 10 oz, but it does vary from amateur level up to this point.

Competition gloves often have lace-up closures for a secure fit. Some amateur bouts allow hook-and-loop closures.

The padding is typically firmer than sparring gloves to increase punching power.