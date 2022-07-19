Tommy Fury’s Jake Paul Fall Through Cost Cacace American Dream

Tommy Fury’s inability to travel Stateside turned a possible American dream into a recurring nightmare for Anthony Cacace.

Irish-boxing.com understands Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] was to challenge Michael Magnesi [21(13)-0] for his IBO super featherweight world title on the August 6, Madison Square Garden hosted Jake Paul topped Showtime broadcast card.

Team Magnesi reveal a deal had been agreed in principle and was hours away from being officially announced.

However, with ‘The Apace’s’ promotional stablemate Fury pulling out of the main event due to travel issues, the fight fell through- and not for the first time Cacace suffered big fight night disapoint

The reigning British super featherweight champion has since been ordered to defend against Alex Dilmaghani [19(7)-2(1)-1] and has revealed he has a September fight lined up – possibly against or Magnesi or Billel Dib [25(12)-3(0)] -, so appears to be in a strong position.

I fight September time, we can have this after. Would be a great scrap for the fans, Proper fight! @AlexDilmaghani https://t.co/BPYEkvFuHs — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) July 16, 2022

However, a big fight against a Lou DiBella promoted Italian in New York this summer would have huge for the Belfast man.

Cya soon @mich88z can’t wait to Lift that belt 🤓… New York, New York 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇮🇪 https://t.co/bFfFrJ9SX7 — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) June 16, 2022

There is Irish interest on a card that also includes a world title fight for former Katie Taylor foe Amanda Serrano, as Joe Ward fights Frederic Julan [12(10)-1] on the undercard of Paul versus Hasim Rahman Jr.

Last month former Italian champ, Magnesi told Irish-boxing.com he was in camp getting ready to fight Cacace but Dibb also told the site he had agreed to fight the 33-year-old.

“It should be in early August from what I read, we will understand better in a few days,” 27-year-old Lazio Magnesi previously told Irish-boxing.com.

“Our plans were always to make a defense with a good fighter in a match that would attract interest and then go to unify. My promoter Lou Di Bella is working to make the match and I am already preparing.”

“I was told we were scheduled to fight July 2 in London, it was then pushed back to September and I was told by Frank Warrens people that it was 100%,” Dib told Irish-boxing.com in May.