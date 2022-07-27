Title Chasing Gaynor claims Murphy and Farrell Would Struggle with his Style

Liam Gaynor [9-1] will be one of a number of interested spectators when Colm Murphy [4(1)-0] and Ruadhan Farrell [3(1)-0] fight for the featherweight Celtic Title in Belfast next week.

Gaynor’s gaze won’t be fixed on the fight solely for the purposes of entertainment, the Tallaght fighter wouldn’t mind a shot at the winner.

The MHD Promotion stablemates meet for the prettiest belt in Irish boxing on the massive Return of the Mick card at the SSE Arena on Saturday week.

It’s one of a number of fights on the bill to have peaked fan interest and is a bout that can have domestic ramifications beyond August 6. Not only does it bring another domestic title into play the winner will also secure mandatory status for the Irish title, both of which open the door to further all0Irish clashes.

If there are titles involved Bolton-based Gaynor wants in and is confident he would emerge victorious if he got the chance to fight the winner.

“I’m not one to disrespect other fighters they are both good fighters that I look forward to seeing fight each other but I see the winner struggling with my style if the fight was confirmed,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

Gaynor is confident a title fight is just around the corner regardless. The ‘Kilnamanagh Kid’, who registered his ninth career win earlier this month, told Irish-boxing.com he’ll be some form of champion before 2022 is done.

“I will certainly be stepping up now. I know I’m ready for titles and I believe I will have one come the end of the year whether it’s Celtic, Irish, or even Central Area.”

Semi opening up on the ‘big fight’ offers he had mentioned previously he adds: “We were offered some decent tv shows last minute but it was not enough time to prepare to make a big upset.”