Tinnelly and Kelly shoot for European silver
Two team Ireland starlets shoot for silver in Budva today.
European Championships bronze medal winners Dearbhla Tinnelly and Robyn Kelly are both in semi-final action in Montenegro today.
World Youth silver medal winner Tinnelly will look to make it back-to-back European Championship final [the Clann Naofa fighter won continental Youth gold last year] when she contests against Martyna Jancelewicz in Bout 11 of Ring A’s afternoon session.
The Louth talent faces a tough debut at the level, as the Pole is the reigning European U22 Champion and a European Championships silver medal winner.
Three-time European medal winner Kelly will also look to make another visit to a continental decider.
The nine-time Irish champion takes on Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic, a European Youth and World gold medal winner. Cirkovic should be known to the Irish coaching staff considering Jennifer Lehane defeated her in the European Games earlier this year.
Day Six programme:
Team Ireland
48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC
50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC
54kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC
75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC
48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim
51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC
60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford
67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands
75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands
86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC
Support Staff:
Team Manager, Sean Crowley
Coach: Jay Delaney
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Liam Cunningham
Coach: Aoife Hennigan
R&J: Stephen Kelly