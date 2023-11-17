Tinnelly and Kelly shoot for European silver

Two team Ireland starlets shoot for silver in Budva today.

European Championships bronze medal winners Dearbhla Tinnelly and Robyn Kelly are both in semi-final action in Montenegro today.

World Youth silver medal winner Tinnelly will look to make it back-to-back European Championship final [the Clann Naofa fighter won continental Youth gold last year] when she contests against Martyna Jancelewicz in Bout 11 of Ring A’s afternoon session.

The Louth talent faces a tough debut at the level, as the Pole is the reigning European U22 Champion and a European Championships silver medal winner.

Three-time European medal winner Kelly will also look to make another visit to a continental decider.

The nine-time Irish champion takes on Serbia’s Sara Cirkovic, a European Youth and World gold medal winner. Cirkovic should be known to the Irish coaching staff considering Jennifer Lehane defeated her in the European Games earlier this year.

Day Six programme:

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

54kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly