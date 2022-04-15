Three more European Youth Championship wins
Team Ireland recorded a trio of wins on Day Two of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Buglaria today.
Tommy Mc Donnell met Zaur Gahramanov of Azerbaijan in a 63.5kg in a preliminaries contest – the Irish boxer claimed a 5-0 win in a contest in which both boxers were tied on points after the second round.
Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo contested against Italy’s Paolo Caruso in the afternoon session; Ojo put in a valiant performance in his European debut, but the 5-0 decision went to his opponent.
48kg Patsy Joyce boxed out of the blue corner when he secured a unanimous decision win over Armenia’s Tovmaysan Tumas
Super-heavy, Bernie Cawley, contested against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zelenskyi – it wasn’t to be for Bernie on this occasion, following a 5-0 decision in favour of the Ukrainian boxer.
60kg Jason Nevin was the 5-0 victor in his bout against England’s Nelson Birchall and progresses from the last 32.
Middleweight, Joshua Olaniyan contested against Serbia’s Rastki Simic, and came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision.
Another bumper day of action for Team Ireland awaits on Day Three, with 7 boxers between the ropes in all.
In the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm, Irish Time:
48kg: Georgia McGovern V Neely Burke of Scotland
51kg: Adam McKeena V Amin Mammadzada of Poland
54kg: Shakira Donoghue V Amelia Milewska of Azerbaijan
67kg: Jim Donovan V Mekhman Namazov of Georgia
In the evening session:
57kg: John Donoghue V Azif Bayramor of Azerbaijan
80kg: Ryan Murphy V Halil Dogru of Turkey
92kg: David McDonagh V Arianit Krasniqi of Germany.
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill