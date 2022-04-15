Amateur Headline News News 

Three more European Youth Championship wins

Jonny Stapleton

Team Ireland recorded a trio of wins on Day Two of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Buglaria today.

Tommy Mc Donnell met Zaur Gahramanov of Azerbaijan in a 63.5kg in a preliminaries contest – the Irish boxer claimed a 5-0 win in a contest in which both boxers were tied on points after the second round.

Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo contested against Italy’s Paolo Caruso in the afternoon session; Ojo put in a valiant performance in his European debut, but the 5-0 decision went to his opponent.

48kg Patsy Joyce boxed out of the blue corner when he secured a unanimous decision win over Armenia’s Tovmaysan Tumas

Team Ireland’s Patsy Joyce

Super-heavy, Bernie Cawley, contested against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zelenskyi – it wasn’t to be for Bernie on this occasion, following a 5-0 decision in favour of the Ukrainian boxer.

60kg Jason Nevin was the 5-0 victor in his bout against England’s Nelson Birchall and progresses from the last 32.

Team Ireland’s Jason Nevin

Middleweight, Joshua Olaniyan contested against Serbia’s Rastki Simic, and came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision.

Another bumper day of action for Team Ireland awaits on Day Three, with 7 boxers between the ropes in all.

In the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm, Irish Time:

48kg: Georgia McGovern V Neely Burke of Scotland

51kg: Adam McKeena V Amin Mammadzada of Poland

54kg: Shakira Donoghue V Amelia Milewska of Azerbaijan

67kg: Jim Donovan V Mekhman Namazov of Georgia

In the evening session:

57kg: John Donoghue V Azif Bayramor of Azerbaijan

80kg: Ryan Murphy V Halil Dogru of Turkey

92kg: David McDonagh V Arianit Krasniqi of Germany.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Oscar Cortes vows to hijack Jason Quigley’s world title charge

Jonny Stapleton

McDonagh claims he’s as excited as soon to get some virgin- suggests Eubank’s in hiding

irishboxing

WATCH: Kelly Harrington’s impressive training clips

Joe O'Neill