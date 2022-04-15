Three more European Youth Championship wins

Team Ireland recorded a trio of wins on Day Two of the European Youth Championships in Sofia, Buglaria today.

Tommy Mc Donnell met Zaur Gahramanov of Azerbaijan in a 63.5kg in a preliminaries contest – the Irish boxer claimed a 5-0 win in a contest in which both boxers were tied on points after the second round.

Cruiserweight Nathan Ojo contested against Italy’s Paolo Caruso in the afternoon session; Ojo put in a valiant performance in his European debut, but the 5-0 decision went to his opponent.

48kg Patsy Joyce boxed out of the blue corner when he secured a unanimous decision win over Armenia’s Tovmaysan Tumas

Team Ireland’s Patsy Joyce

Super-heavy, Bernie Cawley, contested against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zelenskyi – it wasn’t to be for Bernie on this occasion, following a 5-0 decision in favour of the Ukrainian boxer.

60kg Jason Nevin was the 5-0 victor in his bout against England’s Nelson Birchall and progresses from the last 32.

Team Ireland’s Jason Nevin

Middleweight, Joshua Olaniyan contested against Serbia’s Rastki Simic, and came out the wrong side of a unanimous decision.

Another bumper day of action for Team Ireland awaits on Day Three, with 7 boxers between the ropes in all.

In the afternoon session, beginning at 12pm, Irish Time:

48kg: Georgia McGovern V Neely Burke of Scotland

51kg: Adam McKeena V Amin Mammadzada of Poland

54kg: Shakira Donoghue V Amelia Milewska of Azerbaijan

67kg: Jim Donovan V Mekhman Namazov of Georgia

In the evening session:

57kg: John Donoghue V Azif Bayramor of Azerbaijan

80kg: Ryan Murphy V Halil Dogru of Turkey

92kg: David McDonagh V Arianit Krasniqi of Germany.

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Martin O’Neill