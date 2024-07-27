Three Irish fighters in Olympic action today
Three Irish fighters climb through the ropes at the Olympic Games across Sunday.
Two-time Olympian Aidan Walsh, Offally’s Grainne Walsh and Dublin’s Jack Marley all compete in the North Paris Arena.
Dean Clancy was the first Irish boxer to compete, losing by a split decision to Jordanian Obada Al-Kasbeh in a Round of 32 light welterweight clash.
Tokyo bronze medal winner Aidan Walsh is first through the ropes. The Holy Family light middleweight, who is capable of beating anyone on his day, starts with a home favourite and a European medal winner in Makan Traore.
Walsh goes to work at 10:22 am.
Welterweight Grainne Walsh is next to compete and fights much later in the day. The St Mary’s BC boxer shares the ring with Anna Hamori a Hungarian with a European Games bronze in her collection at 4:15pm.
Monkstown heavyweight Marley is the fourth Irish boxer to compete in the Paris Games and the third in Sunday action.
Marley can move to within one win of a famous medal if he repeats his European Under 22 win over Poland’s Mateusz Bereznicki in the Last 16. They fight at 7:15pm.
Team Ireland Boxing
Athletes:
Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg
Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg
Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg
Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg
Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg
Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg
Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg
Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg
Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg
Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg
Staff:
Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader
Zauri Antia – Head Coach
Damian Kennedy – Coach
Lynne McEnery – Coach
James Doyle – Coach
Jim Clover – Doctor
Lorcan McGee – Physio
Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist