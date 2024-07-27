Three Irish fighters in Olympic action today

Three Irish fighters climb through the ropes at the Olympic Games across Sunday.

Two-time Olympian Aidan Walsh, Offally’s Grainne Walsh and Dublin’s Jack Marley all compete in the North Paris Arena.

Dean Clancy was the first Irish boxer to compete, losing by a split decision to Jordanian Obada Al-Kasbeh in a Round of 32 light welterweight clash.

Tokyo bronze medal winner Aidan Walsh is first through the ropes. The Holy Family light middleweight, who is capable of beating anyone on his day, starts with a home favourite and a European medal winner in Makan Traore.

Walsh goes to work at 10:22 am.

Welterweight Grainne Walsh is next to compete and fights much later in the day. The St Mary’s BC boxer shares the ring with Anna Hamori a Hungarian with a European Games bronze in her collection at 4:15pm.

Monkstown heavyweight Marley is the fourth Irish boxer to compete in the Paris Games and the third in Sunday action.

Marley can move to within one win of a famous medal if he repeats his European Under 22 win over Poland’s Mateusz Bereznicki in the Last 16. They fight at 7:15pm.

Team Ireland Boxing

Athletes:

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg

Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg

Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff:

Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader

Zauri Antia – Head Coach

Damian Kennedy – Coach

Lynne McEnery – Coach

James Doyle – Coach

Jim Clover – Doctor

Lorcan McGee – Physio

Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist